OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating after two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported drive-by shooting near N.W. 63rd and Rockwell Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say they believe the teens were walking when they were hit by the gunfire.

Both teens are expected to recover.

So far, authorities have not released any information about a potential suspect in the case.