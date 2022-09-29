CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the lives of two teenagers in Caddo County.

Around 7 p.m. on Sept. 28, emergency crews were called to County Rd. 1320 and County St. 2585, just east of Fort Cobb.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a 2011 Toyota Highlander with four people inside.

According to the accident report, a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Two adults were taken to OU Medical Center for injuries. They were both treated and released.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.