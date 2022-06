ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say two Oklahoma teenagers are dead following a shooting in Altus.

Just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Altus Police Department responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Newlin Drive.

When police arrived, they found the bodies of 18-year-old Steven Jackson and a 16-year-old boy.

So far, there is no word on any arrests in the case.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Jackson County CrimeStoppers at (580) 482-8477.