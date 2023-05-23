NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in Norman arrested two people connected to a dangerous drive-by shooting.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, an officer with the Norman Police Department spotted a suspect checking vehicle door handles in the parking lot of an apartment complex, located in the 1800 block of W. Robinson St.

Officials say the officer identified himself as being with the police and gave verbal commands to the suspect.

At that point, investigators say the suspect turned around and fired a shot in the direction of the officer. The officer returned fire and the suspect ran from the scene.

Following a search of the area, no one was found.

Around 7 a.m., an officer spotted the suspect’s vehicle and took two 17-year-old males into custody.

“During the course of the investigation, it was determined the same individuals were also involved in a drive-by shooting,” a release from the Norman Police Department read.

The drive-by shooting occurred around midnight in the 100 block of W. Dale St.

Officials say that although the residents were inside at the time of the shooting, no one was injured.

Both teenagers were arrested on a complaint of use of a vehicle to facilitate the intentional discharge of a firearm. One of them is also facing a count of shooting with intent to kill for firing at the officer.

If you have any information on the case, call the Norman Police Department at (405) 321-1600.