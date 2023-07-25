BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – Two suspects were caught on camera trying to steal from a metro business owner just southwest of Blanchard early Monday morning. However, what they didn’t know is the business he owns, Sooner Wireless, also provides the products that caught them in the act.

“They’re not hidden, but they’ll find out the hard way,” said Jeff Burnham about his surveillance cameras.

Once the camera’s catch you, it’s too late. Burnham owns a plot of land just southwest of Blanchard. Sitting on that land is a tower for his internet service providing company and a building he uses mainly for storage. Very early Monday morning he said someone tried to break in.

Thieves caught on camera. Image courtesy Jeff Burnham.

“We had our gate cut and the old service truck behind us with the doors cut off of it,” Burnham said. “It was opportunistic, we could see them going down the road, backing up and coming to see what they could find.”

What the two criminals didn’t know was that Burnham’s company also supplies security cameras.

“We have video everywhere,” he said.

Several of them were rolling the entire time they walked around the property. It took some time, but you can see one of them finally realize there were cameras and starts trying to cover his face. While trying to break into the building, the other thief realizes it to.

“It’s kind of funny,” Burnham said.

Neither are wearing anything to block identifiable features on their body, hence the number tattoo on one suspect’s shoulder. Burnham said he isn’t sure if anyone took anything from it. However, they did damage his old company vehicle while rummaging through it. They couldn’t get into the building though.

“It’s like Fort Knox,” Burnham said. “Not getting in that thing.”

Burnham said his goal now is to keep them from doing this to anyone else.

“We figured we’d offer up our video and maybe help somebody else that was probably hit as well,” he said.

Burnham does work for The Chicken Shack in Arcadia and said the owner is offering a $500 gift card to the restaurant to anyone who can provide information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspects. Burnham said the building is very hard to get into and it’s also equipped with an alarm system.