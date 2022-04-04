OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say two troopers are recovering following a wild chase and shootout with an armed robbery suspect.

Officials say it all started when the Oklahoma Highway Patrol received a call from the Sedona Police Department in Arizona.

The department was asking troopers to keep an eye out for a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Charles Carswell, who was believed to have been connected to an armed robbery.

Troopers spotted the vehicle in Canadian County and attempted to pull the driver over. However, Carswell refused to stop and led troopers on a chase.

After the pursuit made it onto the Kilpatrick Turnpike, officials say Carswell began firing shots at troopers through his rear window.

Authorities say they tried to perform several Tactical Vehicle Interventions on Carswell, but were not successful.

When Carswell entered the Turner Turnpike, they were able to complete a TVI and stop the pursuit.

As the vehicle came to a stop, investigators say Carswell got out of the vehicle with a rifle and began firing more rounds at law enforcement.

At that point, Carswell barricaded himself behind his vehicle and continued to fire at law enforcement.

Troopers fired back, hitting and killing Carswell.

On Monday, officials with OHP say two troopers were injured as a result of the incident.

They were both treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and released.

The troopers involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative duties until the investigation is over.