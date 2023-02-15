OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two home décor stores in the Sooner State will be closing their doors this year.

On Feb. 14, officials with Tuesday Morning announced the company had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

As a result, more than 100 Tuesday Morning stores will be closing their doors across the country, including two stores in Oklahoma.

The stores in Oklahoma that are closing include:

Rockwell Northwest: 6910 Northwest Expressway in Oklahoma City

The Shops at Turkey Creek: 501 SE Washington Blvd, in Bartlesville.

At this point, company officials haven’t provided an exact date for the store closures. However, the bankruptcy filing says the process is expected to take eight weeks.