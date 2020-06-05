Two-vehicle crash in N.E. Oklahoma leaves one dead

NOWATA, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway in northeast Oklahoma after a crash left one man dead.

It happened on Thursday, just before 10:30 p.m., on US169 and CR19, near Nowata.

What led up to the crash is still under investigation, but the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two vehicles were involved.

67-year-old Danny Allen, of Delaware, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at the scene. He did not have any passengers with him.

The 20-year-old driver of the second vehicle was treated and released, and his passengers, two aged 16 and one 17, were not injured.

The conditions of both drivers are under investigation.