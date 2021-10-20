Two Vietnam veterans to be inducted into Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two heroes of the Vietnam War will soon be inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame.

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame will be inducting two Vietnam-era Green Berets into the hall.

CPT Ellis Edwards was born in Oklahoma City in 1947. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal while serving as an advisor to Vietnamese forces.

Officials say Edwards risked his life to return to Vietnam and rescue many Vietnamese before the fall of Saigon in 1975. He has continued to support those individuals and families throughout his lifetime.

Staff Sgt. Douglas Warden was born in 1947 in Prague.

He served in Vietnam with the 12th Cavalry, 1st Cavalry Division. He was promoted to staff sergeant in seven short months and was awarded two Silver Stars, one Bronze Star, the Soldier’s Medal, and three Purple Hearts.