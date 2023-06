MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say two women are dead after drowning in an Oklahoma lake.

According to KXII, park rangers at the Chickasaw National Recreation Area received a 911 call from two women who said they drove into the water at the Lake of the Arbuckles.

By the time emergency crews arrived at the scene, the vehicle was fully submerged.

Sadly, 25-year-old Karla Ramirez and 25-year-old Savannah Salinas were pronounced dead at the scene.