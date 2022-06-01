PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two women were killed in a head-on collision in Pittsburg County on Wednesday.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a crash along OK-31, approximately seven miles east of McAlester.

Investigators say a 2012 Chevy Sonic, driven by 26-year-old Rebecca Miller, was heading westbound on OK-31 as a 2011 Ford Focus, driven by 51-year-old Mary Durbin, was heading eastbound.

For an unknown reason, authorities say both vehicles went left of center and crashed head-on.

According to the accident report, Durbin was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple injuries.

Miller and two young children who were also in the car were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Sadly, Miller died at the hospital.

A 4-year-old child remains in the hospital with a leg injury, while the 1-year-old child was treated and released.