OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating two hit-and-runs that left one woman dead and another injured. Although the cases sound similar, they are not connected.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City police and emergency crews were called to a crash near N.W. 5th and MacArthur Blvd.

“A passerby had driven by, and they observed that person laying in the roadway,” said Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Shortly before the incident, Quirk said the woman was pushing a shopping cart. It’s unclear where she was in the roadway. Quirk said the person responsible for hitting her left her there and kept going. At last check, she was in critical condition.

“It appears right now that the pedestrian was walking in the roadway for whatever reason when a vehicle struck that person before, before taking off,” said Quirk.

This is the second time someone has been hit and left behind this week. On Tuesday, police were called to this area near S.E. 44th and Ramsey.

That’s where they found 46-year-old Stephanie McAlister’s body lying on the road. She died from her injuries. “It appears [she] was also a transient person,” said Quirk.

Quirk said Jefferey Hill had been arrested for McAlister’s death. He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail. The driver in Friday’s hit-and-run is still at large.