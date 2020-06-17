Two young mothers die in head-on Oklahoma City crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A family is mourning the loss of two young mothers who died in a head-on collision on Sunday evening.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, on Sunday evening, 21-year-old Melissa Witt and 27-year-old April Lodes we’re traveling together in a vehicle near Reno and Rockwell when they lost control of the vehicle at the train tracks near that intersection.

They hit another vehicle head-on. Lodes and Witt were killed instantly.

Both women leave behind young children.

A gofundme page has been created to help the family with funeral expenses.