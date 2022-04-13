OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One of the world’s largest food companies announced that it has committed more than $1 million to help employees who are immigrants to the United States.

Tyson Foods says its U.S.-based workforce is made up of team members from more than 160 countries.

Through the Tyson Immigration Partnership, these team members can obtain legal services to help them acquire U.S. citizenship.

In the past, the program has been serving seven Tyson facilities. Now, officials say it will serve 40 company locations in 14 states.

“We care about our team members and want to help them achieve their goals, including those who have dreams of becoming U.S. citizens and having greater access to opportunities our country has to offer,” said John R. Tyson, Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Tyson Foods. “We’re working hard to help team members who want and need assistance with their lawful immigration status or the complex and expensive process of becoming a citizen. We want to be the most sought-after place to work, and this is one way we hope to do that.”