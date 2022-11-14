In this photo made Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Tyson Foods is distributing 40,000 pounds of chicken wings and crispy tenderloin chicken fritters at Oakwood Mall in Enid on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Distribution begins at 8 a.m. and last until 11 a.m. or until donations run out.

Volunteers from the Enid Tyson Food facilities will place donations inside vehicles lined up on the north side of the mall.

Officials say more than 100 positions with Tyson Foods are opening in the Enid area. Recruiters will be available during the event to discuss the openings in English, Spanish and Marshallese.

“Tyson Foods is proud to support families in Enid through its contributions of protein products that will provide nutritious, quality food to the broader community,” said Melissa Williams with Tyson Foods. “Tyson Foods strives to be the most sought-after place to work and ensures team members have the tools and resources they need to be successful, such as job training, a safe workplace, competitive compensation, benefits, and life skills training.”

This donation equivalates to 160,000 meals, according to Tyson Foods.