Tyson providing 40,000 pounds of food to public at community event

FILE - In this July 30, 2001, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to Tyson Foods headquarters in Springdale, Ark. (AP Photo/April L. Brown, File)

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Tyson Foods is providing 40,000 pounds of poultry and prepared foods at a community donation event this weekend.

The drive-thru style event kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Enid Oakwood Mall, located at 4125 W Owen K Garriott Rd.

Organizers say volunteers from Tyson will be distributing cases of chicken products.

Tyson team members will also be on hand to answer any questions about employment opportunities with the company.

The Enid plant recently increased its starting wages and is looking to hire new team members in operations and maintenance positions. Starting wage for positions in production range from $15.20 to $22.26. Other specialized positions can start at $30.88.

