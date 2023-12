OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Tinker Air Show is set to return in 2025!

According to Tinker Air Force Base, the announcement was made on Tuesday that the Thunderbirds are coming to the 2025 Tinker Air Show.

Image courtesy U.S. Air Force

Spectators can now save the date for June 28 – 29, 2025.

For more information, click here.