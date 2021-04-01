U.S. Army authorities investigate sexual assault allegations at Oklahoma post

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are investigating allegations of sexual assault reported by a female trainee involving Fort Sill cadre.

“We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness and will continue to take all actions to ensure the safety of the trainee. The cadre potentially involved in this allegation have been suspended from their normal duties, removed from any trainee environment, and are all presumed innocent pending a full and thorough investigation,” said Ft. Sill officials.

Authorities say the victim has a Special Victims’ Counsel and access to all victim services, as well as a meeting with Fort Sill leadership regarding these allegations and is receiving updates from the chain of command.

The Department of the Army is sending additional specialized Criminal Investigation Department personnel and more attorneys to Fort Sill.

“Sexual assault will not be tolerated. It tears at the fabric of our community,” said officials. “We will provide further updates as we are able, while protecting the integrity of the ongoing criminal investigation and the rights of all involved.”