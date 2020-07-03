U.S. Army, PSO sign lease for proposed energy resilience project at Fort Sill

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) has signed a 30-year lease with the U.S. Army for siting of an energy resilience project at Fort Sill.

The proposed project is the result of collaboration between the Army and PSO.

Benefits of the project’s design include the addition of more clean energy to the power grid, and enhanced power quality and energy supply in southwest Oklahoma. It’s also designed to add resilience to the Army with the ability to supply 100% of the power needed to sustain Fort Sill’s critical missions for at least 14 days, through a combination of natural gas fired reciprocating internal combustion engines (RICE) and Photovoltaic Solar (PV Solar) energy, during a commercial grid outage.

The proposed project will include a 30-year lease term with an option to extend for 10 additional years for approximately 80 acres at Fort Sill.

PSO plans to seek approval from the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) this year. Construction is projected to begin in fall 2021.

