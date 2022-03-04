WASHINGTON (KFOR) – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the western fanshell (Cyprogenia aberti) and newly-identified species, the “Ouachita” fanshell (Cyprogenia cf. aberti), should receive Endangered Species Act (ESA) protections.

USFWS says habitat loss, degraded water quality, changes to river and stream flows, and construction of dams and other barriers are the primary threats to the species. Continued urbanization and the effects of climate change are also expected to intensify these threats.

They also say the fanshells should receive critical habitat and 4(d) rule protections.

Critical habitat is an area that contains essential habitat features for the survival and recovery of the threatened species. A 4(d) rule promotes conservation of that species by encouraging management of the landscape to benefit both land management and conservation needs.

The western fanshell is currently found in the Lower Mississippi-St. Francis, Neosho-Verdigris, and Upper White River basins, in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma and is considered locally extinct in the Lower Arkansas basin.

The Ouachita fanshell currently resides in the Lower Red-Ouachita basin in Arkansas and historically lived in Louisiana.

There is now a 60-day public comment period that closes on May 2, 2022.

The proposed rule and supporting documents are available for comment online at regulations.gov under docket number FWS–R3–ES–2021–0061.