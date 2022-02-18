Clarification: The story has been updated with direct attribution as to the allegations being made against Broyles.



OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Serious allegations are being made against an Oklahoma Democratic Congressional candidate involving a party, alcohol and middle school girls being verbally assaulted.

Abby Broyles, a current 5th Congressional District seat candidate who made a name for herself as a journalist in Oklahoma City, including at KFOR, and attorney, is at the center of the storm.

Online news outlet Nondoc.com first broke the story this week.

Multiple parents have contacted KFOR about a Valentine’s party for pre-teen girls in the metro.

Broyles is friends with the host of the party and was invited to the event, which included a sleepover and a movie, where several middle school girls were in attendance.

The parents in contact with KFOR say the evening started out fine but took a turn when Broyles began drinking wine and became more and more aggressive.

Like personal, vicious attacks. Sarah Matthews

They say the more she drank, the uglier the situation became. The parents also allege she began insulting the children with profanities and at one point vomited into a hamper and on one girl’s shoes.

“It was like an attack,” said Sarah Matthews, a mother with a daughter at the party who said her daughter was verbally attacked. “Like personal, vicious attacks.”

Other mothers have also corroborated that same story, claiming that Broyles arrived at the Valentine’s sleepover at the invitation of the homeowner. Matthews said she dropped off her 12-year-old daughter with a group of girls. She said she never expected anything like this to happen though.

“Mama Bear starts coming out because you’re like, this is disgusting,” Matthews said.

Another mom spoke to us over the phone and said her daughter told her when Broyles arrived it wasn’t too bad at first. However, she said Broyles became more and more aggressive as she continued to drink. Matthews said her daughter gave her the details the next morning.

“She proceeded to tell me that Abby Broyles had been at the house and was very drunk and calling them all mfer’s, f’er this f’er that,” Matthews said. “[Broyles] called somebody acne f’er, somebody Hispanic f’er, called my daughter judgey f’er for not wanting to sleep with a blanket that she cleaned up wine with.”

“You don’t speak to any human that way, let alone a little girl who’s 12 to 13,” Matthews said. “That can really change how a little girl views herself for the rest of her life.”

The mom on the phone told KFOR her daughter was brought to tears. She said Broyles came to apologize to her daughter that night, but that Broyles was too drunk to talk and instead vomited. The homeowner, who told us she didn’t want her name released, tells us that this happened at her home and that she’d never seen Broyles like that in the past. This led her to reach out to parents the following day and share her concerns over the disruption.

“I just think she needs to validate what those kids felt and just say I’m sorry and acknowledge how out of line she was,” Matthews said.

Broyles sat down with KFOR’s Kevin Ogle to talk about the accusations

Abby Broyles, U.S. Congressional candidate. Image KFOR.com.

KEVIN OGLE: Abby, how did you wind up at a slumber party for middle school girls? That’s not a typical venue for a candidate who’s running for Congress?

ABBY BROYLES: I was invited. By one of my great friends, Cassidy. My friend, from law school, to her house to be there while she was hosting a Valentine’s Day sleepover for her daughter, who…I’m also close with. She was the only parent there that night and we’re good friends and I’m over at the house quite a bit. I’ve known them for years and so it was no big deal for me to go and stay during a sleepover, and the girls and I had a great time. I think there’s a TikTok video out there of us at the beginning.

KEVIN OGLE: In the past 24 hours, there’s been a lot of documentation about what happened out there. If, from what I’ve read, that’s not the Abby Broyles I worked with at Channel 4. What happened?

ABBY BROYLES: She asked me to come over. She asked me to bring some wine. We had wine and sushi and a couple of hours later, we were upstairs in their theater room watching a movie.

For years I have struggled with stress and anxiety and insomnia. I took the bar exam on 2 hours of sleep. I mean, this is how far this goes back for me. And she knows that. And she gave me a medication I had never taken before. And I had an adverse reaction. Instead of helping me sleep, I hallucinated. And I don’t remember anything until I woke up or came to, and I was throwing up in a hamper.

KEVIN OGLE: So you’re saying the wine and the medication you were given reacted in a way that you behaved in a way that you usually wouldn’t and you don’t remember?

ABBY BROYLES: I don’t. I remember starting to hallucinate, and the rest is just blurry. I just remember opening my eyes, and I had gotten sick in this hamper and I didn’t know where I was. It was the most awful experience that I’ve had.

KEVIN OGLE: I’m not saying you’re not being truthful, but, you know, there are people out there watching right now saying, “Come on. She blacked out and doesn’t remember.” What do you say to those people?

ABBY BROYLES : First of all, I want to apologize to the families again, and for people who say I just blacked out and I’m making this up, you don’t know me. I would never ever say anything hurtful. I’ve never, ever would say something hurtful like those things. And that’s why I know I was not in my right mind. I know that that’s what happened because of that combination of things. And I deeply, deeply regret it.

KEVIN OGLE: Do you have a problem with any kind of substance, alcohol or anything like that? Do you feel like you do?

ABBY BROYLES : No.

KEVIN OGLE: Let me just say this. You were a little girl that age at one time. You remember what it’s like in middle school. What would you like to say to those young girls?

ABBY BROYLES: I want to say sorry from the bottom of my heart, I apologize for any hurt or damage or trauma that my behavior, when I didn’t know what I was doing, caused. I’m deeply sorry.

KEVIN OGLE: Now, let’s talk about some of the reports, because initially you didn’t say you were there, but now you say you were. Why did you originally deny it?

ABBY BROYLES: Well, I was misquoted in the Nondoc article. I never told them – this was on a phone call – and I never told them that I wasn’t there. I said it didn’t happen because he was asking about these allegations. And I had no idea because, again, I don’t remember this episode at all.

KEVIN OGLE: Well, it seems like this may have damaged the campaign beyond repair. How do you feel about that?

ABBY BROYLES: I deeply regret what happened because of the people who it affected. I’ll be okay no matter what happens, but as far as this campaign, I’m never going to stop fighting for Oklahomans, whether it’s in this race or fighting for the cause some other way.

As for the Nondoc.com article in which Broyles says she was misquoted, we contacted one of the reporters, Tres Savage, Editor in Chief, and he stands by his reporting.

He allowed KFOR to listen to a taped conversation where Broyles denies being at the party on the night in question.