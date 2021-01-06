U.S. House District 5 Representative Stephanie Bice to challenge electoral college vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFOR) – U.S. House Representative for Oklahoma’s 5th District Stephanie Bice says she will challenge today’s electoral college vote for President.

“Today, I will be voting to challenge the electoral votes of certain states to ensure the security of our nation’s election process. Unfortunately, some states did not follow their own state election laws, jeopardizing their citizens’ confidence in our election process. In my home state of Oklahoma, we conducted a fair and transparent election that should be a model for states across the nation. All Americans deserve to have the same level of confidence that Oklahomans have in our state’s electoral system. While I understand these actions will not alter the outcome of this election, I intend to cast my vote to shine a light on these issues and to ensure the integrity of the nation’s elections. As a former state senator, I voted to uphold the security of our 2020 elections, and I will do the same in Congress today. Americans must have a fair and secure voting process.” Congresswoman Stephanie Bice

Over the weekend, Oklahoma Republican U.S. Senator James Lankford said he will oppose this Wednesday’s electoral college vote.

Sen. Lankford has joined a group of Senators calling for a 10-day audit into allegations.

U.S. Representative Markwayne Mullin (OK-02) is also joining in the fight against the electoral college results based on claims that state courts in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan went against state laws by allowing some votes to be cast at all.

However, Oklahoma U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe says he will not object to the Electoral College’s votes to confirm President-elect Joe Biden.

The congressional meeting on Jan. 6 is the final step in reaffirming Biden’s win, after the Electoral College officially elected him in December.