ARDMORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Ardmore Police Department says it is working with the U.S. Marshals to locate a man with outstanding warrants.

According to officials, 37-year-old Jason Javon Franklin is wanted for violating the Mary Rippy Violent Crime Registration Act in connection to a 2006 Shooting with Intent to Kill conviction.

“We have attempted to resolve Mr. Franklin’s outstanding arrest warrants privately by locating him at his registered address; however, he continues to disregard the law,” said Ardmore Police Department’s Captain C. Henry. “Therefore, we are publicly calling for Mr. Franklin to turn himself in.”

Franklin is described as a 5’7″, 165lbs Black man with brown eyes and a bald or shaved head. He is known to be in the Ardmore and Oklahoma City areas.

Officials say Franklin should be considered armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Marshals service is offering $5,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

Contact them by phone at 1-877-926-8332 or using the online tip form.