U.S. Marshals arrest 262 suspects, locate five missing children in OKC during operation to reduce violent gang crime

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 60-day U.S. Marshals operation to reduce violent gang crime in Oklahoma City resulted in 262 suspects being arrested, including six people wanted for alleged homicide, and five missing children being located.

Operation Triple Beam ended on Sept. 6 and ultimately resulted in 262 arrests, including six homicide suspects, 21 assault suspects, 21 burglary suspects, 88 weapons offense suspects and 57 drug offense suspects, according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release.

“Of the total arrests, 141 were confirmed gang members,” the news release states.

Five missing children were located and recovered as a result of the operation, according to the news release.

Law enforcement officers participating in the operation seized 72 firearms, over 9 kilograms of narcotics and nearly $17,000 in currency, the news release states.

“Operation Triple Beam OKC was a targeted enforcement initiative by the Marshals and their partners to address violent crime in and around Oklahoma City,” said U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Oklahoma Johnny Kuhlman. “Our primary goal with operations like OTB is to make communities safer. When we arrest these violent fugitives, we are also removing guns and narcotics from our streets. We believe these efforts have an immediate, positive impact on the communities we serve.”

The news release listed the following significant arrests as a result of the operation:

Pablo Robledo was arrested on July 31 after escaping from the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Robledo is a known Surenos gang member awaiting murder charges. He and accomplice Jose Hernandez, a rape suspect, broke through a window and used multiple bedsheets to climb down the Detention Center from the 12th floor. His accomplice was injured during the escape and immediately taken back into custody.

Dkwon Littlejohn, a known Rollin 60’s Crip gang member, was arrested July 27 in Spence. Littlejohn is suspected of burglarizing the vehicle of a special agent who works for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations and stealing the agent’s issued duty rifle.

Chasady and Charles Hall, both Dungee Crip gang members, were arrested Aug. 12 in Midwest City. They are accused of kidnapping their biological children from an Oklahoma City daycare. The children were in Department of Human Services custody when the alleged kidnapping occurred.

U.S. Marshals collaborated with the following agencies in executing Operation Triple Beam: Oklahoma City Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Shawnee Police Department, Yukon Police Department, Pottawatomie County Sherriff’s Office, Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Comanche County Detention, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Homeland Security Investigations, Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma.

