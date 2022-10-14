CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – U.S. Marshals arrested an Oklahoma man on multiple charges related to child pornography.

Officials say the investigation began when an Electronic Storage Provider notified the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children of an account with suspected child pornography images and videos.

Agents with the OSBI say they were able to link the account to 47-year-old Scott Cogdill.

During the investigation, agents say they were notified of three additional cybertips linked to Cogdill.

Cogdill was arrested on complaints of possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.