U.S. Marshals offering $5,000 reward for information leading to a deadly Del City shooting suspect’s arrest; he’s been on the run for nearly two years

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – U.S. Marshals are searching for a deadly shooting suspect who has been on the run for nearly two years since allegedly killing a young man in Del City. Investigators are now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

“It just needs to be taken care of,” said Callen Stephens, Supervisory Deputy with the U.S. Marshals.

“He was just one of a kind. I miss my son very much,” said Aretha Young, the victim’s mother. “It’s stressful. I can’t sleep, just knowing he’s out there.”

Ryan “Boosie” Yearby

Young has been without her son, Ryan “Boosie” Yearby, for two years now. The 18-year-old was working on his GED and just a day away from starting his new job.

November 2019, Yeary was waiting on his friend in the passenger seat of a car, outside a Del City home near SE 15th and Sooner. Young said he was suddenly shot, allegedly by longtime friend Bruce Baker.

“Head. He got shot in his head. He only got hit once,” Young said. “My son was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Aretha Young

Police said a couple days before Yearby’s death, the same home was sprayed with bullets. Young said that incident caused a nearby Baker to allegedly be on edge.

“I guess he was supposed to be nervous at the time. Unfamiliar car rolled up and he just started shooting,” said the mother.

Yearby’s mother said the now 36-year-old suspect had been a family friend for years.

“He even commented on my Facebook page and said ‘Happy birthday [to Yearby]! I remember when he was a little baby and calling me sis,” she said. “I know he can’t sleep. Supposedly, he didn’t know it was my son in the car.”

Bruce Baker, aka “Brucey”, aka “Champagne”

Ever since the deadly shooting, Baker has been on the run.

“We’ve had information both ways. That he’s in Oklahoma City and he’s been down in the Dallas metroplex,” said Stephens.

Stephens said investigators believe someone is helping Baker get by.

“In our experience, fugitives aren’t on the run that long without somebody helping them,” he said. “We’ve made numerous attempts to try to work with Mr. Baker’s family to try to seek assistance to bring this to a reasonable conclusion. Unfortunately, we haven’t had any luck.”

Now, there’s a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. The tips can be submitted at www.usmarshals.gov/tips/index.html.

Marshals said Baker has multiple aliases, including “Brucey” and “Champagne.”

“We do believe he’s armed and dangerous based on the nature of the crime and the fact that he’s on the run,” said Stephens.

Meanwhile, Young is missing her son dearly, watching him play video games, shooting hoops and cracking jokes.

“If he was hear right now, that’s what he’d be doing,” said Young. “[I’ll miss] his smile, goofing off. He’d say pretty much what was on his mind.”

U.S. Marshals said Oklahomans will likely start to see billboards with Baker’s name and mug shot, hoping to up their chances of finding him.