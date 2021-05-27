U.S. Marshals, Oklahoma City police locate attempted murder suspect who allegedly faked his own death to evade capture

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man who allegedly faked his own death after being suspected of attempting to murder his girlfriend in Georgia was captured by U.S. Marshals and an Oklahoma City police team.

Marshals and the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Violent Crimes Apprehension Team arrested Christopher Tomberlin on Thursday.

The arrest comes after weeks of investigative collaboration, OKCPD officials said.

Christopher Tomberlin

“Tomberlin was wanted out of Bibb County, Georgia in connection with a 2015 case where he attempted to murder his then girlfriend. Soon after this incident, Tomberlin faked his own death and has been able to evade capture until now,” police officials said.

The suspect was believed to be dead for the past six years, but new information indicated that he was alive and living in Oklahoma.

OKCPD Criminal Intelligence Unit analysts tracked Tomberlin’s latest steps and pinpointed him at Southwest 77th and Douglas, where he was taken into custody.

