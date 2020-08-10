U.S. Marshals, police searching for man wanted for lewd acts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for lewd acts with a child.

U.S. Marshals and officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they are searching for 41-year-old Ryan Cooner.

Officials say Cooner is wanted on a felony arrest warrant for lewd acts with a child.

If you have information that leads to Cooner’s arrest, you could be eligible for a $5,000 cash reward.

To report tips to the police department, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300 with general information or 911 if you know his immediate whereabouts.

