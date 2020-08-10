OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for lewd acts with a child.
U.S. Marshals and officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they are searching for 41-year-old Ryan Cooner.
Officials say Cooner is wanted on a felony arrest warrant for lewd acts with a child.
If you have information that leads to Cooner’s arrest, you could be eligible for a $5,000 cash reward.
To report tips to the police department, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300 with general information or 911 if you know his immediate whereabouts.
LATEST STORIES:
- OG&E crews arrive in New Jersey, get to work restoring power to residents
- Victim identified in deadly northwest Oklahoma City shooting
- Houses explode in Baltimore, killing 1 and trapping others, fire union says
- U.S. Marshals, police searching for man wanted for lewd acts
- Stolen property investigation leads to arrests for meth