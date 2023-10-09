OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The United States Marshals Task Force searching for murder suspect, Kameron Jenkins, told News 4 Monday they believe he is still in the state.

Spokesperson Callen Stephens said they are not focusing on one area, like the metro, but all parts of the state.

Kameron Jenkins. Image courtesy U.S. Marshals.

“He could be anywhere,” said Stephens. “We sent out a new wanted poster Monday to make sure that people knew to call us and send in tips of they see him because he is still armed and dangerous.”

The search for Jenkins started Wednesday after the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said he shot Cleveland County Deputy Sean Steadman in the face during a traffic stop near the town of Davis. A bystander was shot and killed in the aftermath. Gwaun Frierson was inside a vehicle along I-35 near mile marker 60 when a stray bullet hit and killed him. He was reportedly a worker at the construction site along the interstate.

Six days later and there has been no sign of Jenkins, who fled the scene on foot. Jenkins was a convicted felon who was released from prison in March. He had completed less than four years of a 10-year sentence.

“That person should have been locked up,” said Wade Gourley, Oklahoma City police chief. “Unfortunately, you have an innocent bystander that’s now dead, too, because of that.”

On Monday, the U.S. Marshals confirmed to News 4 that tips have come in but none of them were specific enough to lead to Jenkins’ whereabouts.

Stephens said the task force searching for Jenkins, which is made up of around 14 law enforcement officers from across the state, talked to family members but would not go into detail about their level of cooperation.

“When someone like this is on the run, they often times need resources,” said Stephens. “And that means they come back closer to home to find those resources.”

Stephens made it clear that if anyone was helping Jenkins, law enforcement would be coming after them too.

The U.S. Marshals also said there has been no indication that Jenkins was hurt or possibly dead. Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason, on Friday, said K-9 units on scene would have picked up something on Jenkins if that was the case.

“I think that if he had been wounded, we would know that by now,” said Amason.

Deputy Steadmen was shot in the face after attempting to pull Jenkins over.

“He was hit,” said Amason. “He was able to fight back after he was hit.”

Steadman and Jenkins exchanged gunfire and it is still unclear which gun fired the shot that struck Frierson.

“OSBI is obviously still investigating. They’re taking their time and doing their due diligence to make sure they have everything right,” said Amason.

Steadman was working the interstate in the area as part of a drug task force. Another member of that drug task force, a Norman police officer, was in a separate car and close by when the incident occurred.

“Deputy Steadman and a Norman police officer were out there as his partner working on the task force as well,” said Amason.

News 4 reached out to Norman Police for an interview but our request was declined.

The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Jenkins. Call 405-235-7300 to report any sighting or information.