DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s been four years since Tinker Air Force Base hosted an air show and this year, there are ton of acts to see, including the famous U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

“I mean, the whole point of the Blue Angels, our mission when it comes down to it, it’s representing the Navy, the Marine Corps. That is active duty reserve and reserve Marines all the way through for deployed all around the world,” said Major Joshua Soltan, one of the “Fat Albert” C-130 pilots.

A demo team of six F/A-18 super hornets and a big C-130 plane known as “Fat Albert” will take the skies in a show filled with all sorts of flight maneuvers.

“Fat Albert” is the plane that carries the crew’s show tools and the rest of the team.

“It’s a large aircraft. It takes two pilots and two flight engineers. It’s all Marine crewed aircraft. We’ve got four scimitar. High performance props in the new C-130 aircraft. So newer, meaning it’s got avionics, full glass cockpit. It’s got a little bit more horsepower,” said Soltan.

For a lot of members on the team, working with the Blue Angels is a childhood dream.

“So my first show, I was about five years old and it was in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. I never really thought about it when I joined the Navy. But looking back through scrapbook photos, stuff like that, I’m like, wow, that’s crazy. It’s full circle,” said AT1 Taylor Miller, an F/A-18 maintainer.

Courtesy: KFOR, U.S. Navy Blue Angels prepare for flight at Tinker Air Force Base

“I’ve kind of enjoyed the military since I was a young one. I’m a second year. My dad was an army helicopter pilot, and so I was an army brat for a few years. So he kind of inspired me for aviation since I was a little guy,” said Soltan.

The Blue Angels are set to take the skies around 3 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free. Gates open to the air show at 8 a.m. both days with the flight demonstrations starting at 11 a.m.

For more information on the show and what you can bring inside, visit the Tinker Air Show website.





