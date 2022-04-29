OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – U.S. News reviewed nearly 24,000 U.S. public high schools to rank the best schools in the nation, and 401 Oklahoma schools made the list!

The top-ranked schools have a high rate of students who scored above expectations in math, science and reading state assessments, passed an array of college-level exams, and graduated in four years.

The ranking measurements are as follows:

College Readiness-30% The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on at least one AP or IB exam. Earning a qualifying score is worth three times more than just taking.

State Assessment Proficiency-20% Aggregated scores on state assessments that students may be required to pass for graduation.

State Assessment Performance-20% How aggregated scores on state assessments compare with U.S. News’ expectations given the proportions of students who are Black, Hispanic and from low-income households.

Underserved Student Performance-10% Scores on state assessments aggregated just among students who are Black, Hispanic and from low-income households. These scores are compared with what is typical in the state for non-undeserved students, with parity or higher being the goal.

College Curriculum Breadth-10% The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on AP and IB exams in multiple areas. More exams are valued more than fewer exams up to a maximum of four. Earning a qualifying score on an exam is worth three times more than taking.

Graduation Rate-10% The proportion of entering ninth graders who graduated four academic years later.



Coming in at #1 in Oklahoma and #115 nationally, Harding Charter Preparatory High School.

U.S. News says Harding’s participation rate in Advanced Placement coursework and exams is 100%!

Classen High School of Advanced Studies is #2 in Oklahoma and #145 nationally.

Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High School comes in third place, while Edmond Memorial and Edmond North high schools are fourth and fifth, respectively.

The Top Ten High Schools of Oklahoma are as follows:

Harding Charter Prep Classen SAS Booker T. Washington Edmond Memorial Edmond North Harding Fine Arts Academy Edmond Santa Fe Thomas Edison Prep Dove Science Academy Norman North

To see where all 401 Oklahoma schools are ranked locally and nationally, visit U.S. News’ research summary.