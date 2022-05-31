OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Pedestrian deaths in the United States have surged to a four-decade high, and the number of such deaths have increased in Oklahoma.

NBC News reports that an estimated 7,485 pedestrians were killed in 2021, a 12 percent increase from the 6,711 pedestrian deaths of 2020.

It’s the highest number of pedestrian deaths in 40 years, according to NBC News.

A Governors Highway Safety Association spokesperson attributes the dramatic increase to multiple factors, including dangerous driving, not enough sidewalks, road designs that prioritize speed, as well as other factors.

Safety Association data shows that Oklahoma had 102 pedestrian deaths in 2021, up from the 86 deaths in 2020 and 88 deaths in 2019.

