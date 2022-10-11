YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – People living in one metro area apartment complex said they have not had any mail delivered for weeks, thanks to unsecure and damaged mailboxes.

One woman living at The Prairie at Yukon said she has not been able to check her mailbox since April.

She said she thought it was because the mailboxes were too damaged to deliver mail.

Many of boxes KFOR witnessed were bent, broken, or even missing parts completely.

A man News 4 spoke to said the undelivered mail caused a miscommunication with his electric company.

“There was mail sent out for things we were supposed to do because there was a C-Pap in the house,” said Michael Dudek, tenant at the complex. “They are not to shut us off but they tried last week twice.”

Dudek said it was because he had not received the notices in the mail.

We reached out to the United States Postal Service who confirmed the banged up mailboxes were the issue.

They sent KFOR this statement:

“The security and sanctity of the mail is of paramount importance to the U.S. Postal Service. This includes ensuring mail receptacles are secured, and in good condition at all times. Local postal management is aware of an ongoing issue regarding damaged mailboxes at the Prairie at Yukon Apartments. The condition of the boxes does not allow for secure delivery of mail. The Postal Service continues to work with the property managers to reach an equitable solution. In the interim, customers may pick up their mail at the Yukon Post Office, located at 900 Garth Brooks Blvd, Yukon, OK 73099, from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Friday, and 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, until the boxes are repaired. Customers must show proper ID when picking up their mail. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience that may have been experienced and appreciate their patience as we work to successfully resolve this issue. Customers are reminded that they can reach us in a variety of ways, including by contacting their local Post Office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777), or visiting us on our website at www.usps.com/help for assistance.”



News 4 also reached out to the apartment manager to find out when the boxes would be fixed, but could only leave a voicemail. That voicemail was not returned before the story aired.

While KFOR was at the complex, we witnessed maintenance workers building wooden frames for what looked to be new mailboxes on the property.

No time frame was given for win the damaged boxes would be fixed, but the USPS said until the problem was resolved, tenants would need to pick up mail at the post office off Garth Brooks Blvd.