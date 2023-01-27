OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona toured Francis Tuttle Technology Center on Thursday.

According to Francis Tuttle, Cardona visited the Information Technology building at the center’s Rockwell Campus. The facility has numerous programs that focus on technology skills for students like computer science, programming and video editing.

Secy. Dr. Miguel Cardona. Image courtesy Francis Tuttle Technology Center.

Secy. Dr. Miguel Cardona. Image courtesy Francis Tuttle Technology Center.

Secy. Dr. Miguel Cardona. Image courtesy Francis Tuttle Technology Center.

Secy. Cardona spoke to students as well as instructors from different programs about their time at Francis Tuttle and within the Oklahoma CareerTech system. Francis Tuttle says Cardona’s goal as Secretary is to build better connections between students and the industries they’re interested in.

“What I saw here today was something that I want to lift up. You’re doing it right here in Oklahoma,” Cardona said. “In this administration, we’re really big on making sure that we’re giving students career and college pathways. I came to visit Francis Tuttle because it’s doing a great job of it.”

Cardona visited the Computer Science Academy, the 3-D Animation program, and the Broadcast and Video Production program. He also had an open discussion with students where they talked about how to gain career and real-world opportunities while in high school, obtaining life skills classes, and how Francis Tuttle has prepared for college.

📧 Have big stories come to you: Subscribe to KFOR News Alert emails →

“We are so thrilled that Secretary Cardona visited our campus and got to see the benefits of a CareerTech education,” Dr. Michelle Keylon, Superintendent/CEO of Francis Tuttle, said. “He took time to visit with students, ask questions, and discuss how our programs help prepare students for success in the workplace. I am encouraged by his desire to improve the connections between students and the careers and industries that interest them, as that is a key part of our mission and how we serve our community.”