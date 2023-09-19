OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The office of U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) is now accepting applications for service academy nominations for appointment to four of the five U.S. service academies: the U.S. Military Academy, U.S Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

The fifth service academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, does not require a congressional nomination for appointment.

According to Senator Mullin’s press release, the deadline to apply for a nomination is Friday, October 13, 2023.

Mullin released the following statement regarding this years’ nomination process:

“The decision to apply to a service academy is an incredibly personal and courageous one, and I am humbled to be a part of the process,” said Sen. Mullin. “No matter the branch, rank, or role, each of our men and women in uniform play an important part in maintaining our national security and defending our way of life. I encourage Oklahoma’s qualified high school seniors to consider if this path is right for you. I wish you all the best of luck in the process, and I look forward to reviewing your applications.”

Details:

A nomination does not guarantee admission. If an individual receives a nomination from the Senator’s office, next, they must receive an appointment from the service academy.

The honor of attending a U.S. service academy comes with an obligation and commitment to serve in the military for a minimum of five years upon graduation. At that time, individuals receive a bachelor’s degree and are commissioned as military officers.

In addition to meeting the minimum eligibility requirements, the Senator’s office recommends that each applicant excel academically and demonstrate involvement in extracurricular activities through their schools and in their communities.

Applications and additional information can be found on the Senator’s website: www.mullin.senate.gov/services/service-academy-nominations/

Students must submit four copies of their completed application, along with four copies of their 3×5 photo, by mail to the Senator’s Oklahoma City office.