TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The United States Supreme Court has temporarily decided to issue a stay in the case involving a traffic ticket in Tulsa.

Justin Hooper v. City of Tulsa argues the city’s jurisdiction over tribal citizens while they are within the boundaries of Indian Country.

The ruling states courts no longer have authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahomans who are also tribal members.

The decision comes after the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling, McGirt v. Oklahoma.

The Supreme Court has now put the decision on hold until 5 p.m. Wednesday. The stay gives Justices more time to review everything before making a decision. Oklahoma Governor Stitt praised the courts decision saying he is encouraged by the stay.

Last month, the City of Tulsa appealed a higher court ruling stating the City of Tulsa did not have the authority to issue a speeding ticket to a tribal citizen.

KFOR will continue updates on this U.S. Supreme Court decision as it happens.