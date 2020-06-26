Uber driver arrested in Tulsa after allegedly hitting, killing passenger with vehicle

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Uber driver was arrested after he allegedly hit his passenger with his vehicle, ultimately leading to his death.

On Friday, around 1:40 a.m., Tulsa police were called to an assault at 6510 E. 71st St.

Police say a victim had been struck by vehicle and taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

According to officials, Uber driver Omar Baabbad and his passenger were reportedly involved in an altercation in Baabbad’s car when the passenger got out and started to walk away.

At some point, Baabbad allegedly ran over the passenger in a parking lot, claiming the passenger threatened him with a gun.

Witnesses said the victim was trying to leave and was walking away, saying he felt threatened, telling Baabbad he had a gun, but never brandished any kind of weapon.

No gun was found at the scene, police say.

Baabbad was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a complaint of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Latest stories: