UCO begins its phased reopening of campus

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with a local university say the campus is beginning its phased reopening to the public next month.

The University of Central Oklahoma announced that it will begin its phased reopening of the Edmond campus and metro Oklahoma City facilities on June 1.

Many employees will return to work on campus, but services will continue to be offered remotely or by appointment.

Employees, students, and visitors are required to wear a mask while interacting with each other on campus when social distancing is not possible.

Officials say that although they are beginning to reopen, some buildings will remain closed through June 30.

The following buildings will have limited access to the public:

Nigh University Center, appointments required for most services;

Bausher Place, appointments for Conference and Event Services;

Wellness Center, opening June 15 to faculty and staff with a valid ID, opening to the public July 1; and,

Chambers Library, limited access for UCO employees and students with valid ID, third and fourth floors closed.

The university plans to resume in-person classes in the fall of 2020.