UCO donates N95 masks, respirators to Edmond hospital

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A local university is stepping up to the plate to help an Oklahoma hospital in the fight against COVID-19.

Recently, the University of Central Oklahoma donated personal protective equipment to help healthcare professionals.

“Departments from all across the university pooled every resource we could give. Our only hope for helping those who are sick is to protect our health care workers, many of whom are our alumni. These individuals are on the front line of the COVID-19 fight and we are all so immensely grateful,” said UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar.

Staff members delivered 48 bottles of hand sanitizer, 400 N95 masks, 14 boxes of gloves, eight respirators, five boxes of 20 respirator cartridges, 60 safety goggles and 30 Tyvek coveralls to INTEGRIS Health Edmond.

“We absolutely have a need for this. All of the stuff that you’ve donated to us is considered personal protection equipment. Under normal circumstances, we usually have enough however, we are anticipating a surge in the next week or two and we honestly can’t have enough to protect all of our people,” said Dena O’Leary, M.D., a physician with INTEGRIS Health Edmond.