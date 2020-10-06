UCO expands free COVID-19 testing

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – As cases continue to rise across the state, a local university is expanding its free COVID-19 testing.

The University of Central Oklahoma announced students, employees, and community members can now schedule a free COVID-19 test on campus several days a week.

The tests will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

The partnership with IMMY Labs will allow members of the UCO community to get a test with minimal wait time and test results back within two business days. The site will also allow members of the community to schedule an appointment and get tested.

The testing site, located at the corner of University and First Street, is set up for drive-thru testing, but students and employees can walk up to the testing site if they have an appointment.

Individuals must bring their confirmation code. Test results will be delivered via email within two business days.

