UCO extends winter break, eliminates spring break due to pandemic

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Students at the University of Central Oklahoma can expect big changes to spring calendar this year.

On Thursday, the university announced that winter break will be extended by one week. As a result, spring break has been eliminated.

“In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the university calendar for the spring 2021 semester will include the following one-time changes: Winter Break will be extended by one week, therefore, spring 2021 classes will begin Tuesday, Jan. 19. Spring Break, scheduled for March 15 -19, will be eliminated from the spring 2021 semester schedule. The extension of Winter Break offers the campus community an exchange for the time off at Spring Break,” a notice by UCO read.

