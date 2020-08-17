UCO hosting free COVID-19 testing on campus

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A local university announced that it will host free COVID-19 testing on campus.

The University of Central Oklahoma will host free COVID-19 testing on campus due to a partnership between the university, the Oklahoma State Department of Health, and IMMY Labs.

The partnership will allow members of the UCO community to get a test with minimal wait time and test results back within two business days. Also, members of the community can schedule an appointment to get tested.

The testing site will be located at the former St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, located at 325 E. First Street. The site will open Aug. 20.

Testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday and Thursday.

The site is setup for drive-thru testing, but students and employees can walk up to the testing site if they have an appointment.

