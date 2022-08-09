EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A local university’s speech-language pathology preschool is preparing for an open house.

The University of Central Oklahoma’s Speech-Language Pathology therapeutic preschool will host a come-and-go open house from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

The open house will be held at the President’s Annex, located to the northwest of Mitchell Hall Theatre on Central’s campus.

The event is free and open to the public.

The preschool includes play-based learning, which will allow children to develop and practice new social and cognitive skills around self-directed play activities.

The program also provides individual, small, and large- group therapy.

The goal of the program is to enrich the language skills of children with communication disorders, as well as promote their overall development through a multisensory and multimodal communication approach that include voice, sign language, written word and pictures.