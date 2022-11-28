EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A local university is getting into the Christmas spirit with a fun annual event this week.

The University of Central Oklahoma is hosting the 24th annual WinterGlow.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 2, the community is invited to head to campus to enjoy free activities for the entire family.

Activities kick off with the Broncho Lake Lighting Ceremony, located on the north side of the Nigh University Center.

After the lighting ceremony, guests can enjoy a winter carnival.

Organizers say they will be collecting fuzzy socks, blankets, and other necessities as donations for a local nursing home. In exchange for a donation, guests can have their photo taken with Santa.