UCO kicking off holiday season with WinterGlow event

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The community is invited to celebrate the holiday season as a local university kicks off an annual celebration.

The University of Central Oklahoma will celebrate during its 23rd annual WinterGlow event, which will be held on Friday, Dec. 3.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., families can enjoy fun and free activities.

The celebration begins with the Broncho Lake Lighting Ceremony, located on the north side of the Nigh University Center on campus.

Following the lighting ceremony, there will be a winter carnival in the Nigh University Center.