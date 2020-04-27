UCO musical theatre program receives national recognition

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A local musical theatre program has received national recognition.

The University of Central Oklahoma’s musical theatre program was recently recognized by the online theatre community ‘Performer Stuff.’

UCO was one of 40 programs listed nationally in the ‘Top College Theatre Programs You Might Not Know, But Should.”

“Those of us who have witnessed the polished professionalism of our productions will not be surprised by this recognition,” said Steven Hansen, M.F.A., dean of the UCO College of Fine Arts and Design. “As accolades continue to pour in, we will soon lose our moniker as a hidden gem and take our place at the forefront of nationally recognized musical theatre programs.”

Programs were ranked based on location, budget, environment, school size, degrees offered, and what students want out of programs.

“We live in an area where musical theatre is prevalent. There are three competitive programs in the metro area alone, while Texas only has three in the entire state,” said Greg White, Ph.D., head of the UCO musical theatre division. “One thing that sets us apart from other programs is the incredible collaboration between different departments within the UCO College of Fine Arts and Design. Our students have the opportunity to work with our dance department to refine dance techniques or they can take advanced acting courses in the theatre arts department while also working directly with our talented voice faculty in the School of Music.”