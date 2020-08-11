UCO offering ‘extended classroom’ option to help students who want to remain online

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – As students prepare for the fall semester at the University of Central Oklahoma, many students will opt to take classes online rather than in-person.

UCO announced that it is offering an ‘extended classroom’ option to help students who are looking for a completely online schedule for the semester but couldn’t find all the classes they wanted in the university’s 100% online format.

The new option also helps the university facilitate physical distancing recommendations by reducing the number of in-person seats. Students in the extended classroom have a virtual seat in the class.

Students in extended classroom courses will join the in-person class remotely, via livestream, at their regularly scheduled class time. Students will have the same professor and opportunities for interaction during class.

More than 1,400 in-person classes have the new extended classroom option.

“Every student has different needs, there is a demand for online and in-person courses,” said Adam Johnson, associate vice president for Enrollment and Student Success. “We want to offer as many options as possible to accommodate our students’s preferences, learning styles, and comfort level with being on campus.”

While on campus, face masks are required when around others.

Classes begin Aug. 17.

