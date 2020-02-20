UCO opens massive dining hall on campus

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – After a year-and-a-half, students at a local university will soon have a new dining option on campus.

In 2018, officials with the University of Central Oklahoma announced that they were breaking ground on a new campus dining center.

“The new dining center is an exciting next step for life on campus,” Scott Monetti, director of Housing and Dining at UCO, said in 2018.

On Thursday, organizers hosted a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the completion of Bausher Place.











Photos of Bausher Place on UCO’s campus

Officials say the two-story, 50,000-square-foot facility will be able to provide students with fresher and healthier options.

“We hope that the opening of this modern dining center will bring both an updated dining option to our residents and a destination for the entire campus community to eat, study and work together,” Monetti said in 2018.

Bausher Place is directly south of Hamilton Field House on UCO’s campus.