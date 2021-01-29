UCO plans in-person classes for fall 2021

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Students at the University of Central Oklahoma will be heading back to in-person classes for the upcoming fall semester.

Officials say they will continue to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and are encouraging everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine when eligible.

“We’ve committed to creating an environment that supports in-person learning while simultaneously limiting the spread of COVID-19. As the state and national’s vaccination programs ramp up, we anticipate a fall semester that will be closer to our traditional balance of in-person and online classes,” said UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar. “Our faculty, staff and students exhibited creativity, dedication and resiliency as we adapted to changes brought on by the pandemic. We’re grateful to have the technology and expertise to deliver quality instruction in virtual and online formats; we are also looking forward to expanding our in-person offerings in and outside of the classroom.”

The university started the spring semester virtually as the state experienced a significant surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

UCO recently announced that courses planned for in-person instruction would return to the in-person format beginning Feb. 8.