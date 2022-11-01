Edmond, Okla. (KFOR) – UCO students and staff prepare to say a final goodbye and good luck to a long-time President after 15 years.

The University of Central Oklahoma President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar has announced her intent to leave the university, effective Jan. 31, 2023.

“I am sad to leave my wonderful colleagues and friends at UCO. We’ve been through some incredible times over the past 15 years. My love for UCO is inextricably linked to this community of people, and I am proud of what we have achieved together,” Neuhold-Ravikumar said.

Neuhold-Ravikumar intends to move to Kansas City, Missouri, where her wife, Ruki, currently serves as president of the Kansas City Art Institute.

She became the university’s 21st president, and its first female president, in July 2019. She has been with the university since 2007, serving in a variety of roles, including vice president for Finance. Her tenure as UCO president has been filled with several advancements and accomplishments for the university.

President Neuhold-Ravikumar exit comes about after a debacle dealing with concerns over a multi-million-dollar budget deficit, potential cuts to over 40 university positions and Title IX issues involving personnel that is currently in litigation.

Neuhold-Ravikumar currently serves on the Coalition for Urban and Metropolitan Universities executive committee and the board of directors for the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, The Oklahoma Academy, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the Riversport Foundation.

UCO’s governing board, the Regional University System of Oklahoma Board of Regents, will announce a path forward for university leadership in the coming weeks.

We are grateful for her many contributions and wish her the very best as she prioritizes spending time with her family. President Neuhold-Ravikumar’s 15 years of dedicated service have helped make UCO a top regional university committed to academic excellence and preparing our students for success.